ARMY Goes Crazy Over BTS JUNGKOOK's New 'Do!

중앙일보

입력

BTS Jungkook has surprised his fans by changing up his hair, and not just his hair color this time!

He hasn't had his hair like this in nearly three years!

For the first time in nearly three years, Jungkook got his hair permed.

Seen at the airport on April 5th, at first, some people said that it could have just been his hair styling for the day and nobody can be sure as of yet whether it is indeed a perm or not.

Amidst the debate of whether Jungkook's perm was real or not, fans soon found out when he made his scheduled appearance during the BTS Love Yourself concert in Bangkok on April 6th and 7th.

Jungkook has straight hair again! Must be it was not a perm after all.

Or so we thought...

But with all the dancing and performing underneath the hot lights in a stadium with thousands of people, Jungkook soon started to sweat. Performing in the hotter country with sweat on his forehead, his hair started to show its true form.

It appears that it was, indeed, a perm! Curl by curl, his hair lost its straight, styled appearance and took the form of his new perm.

Fans in Korea, Thailand, and all over the world have gone bonkers over Kookie's new hair, trending on Twitter in 17 different countries.

The last time Jungkook got a perm was around three years ago, as seen in their Young Forever concept posters.

Fans left comments saying things like, "All he did was change his hair a little bit, but he's so pretty," "He's so cute, seriously just like a puppy," and "Handsome, pretty, cute, I don't think my heart can take this."

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

