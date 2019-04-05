1 읽는 중

BTS Gets Nominated For Top Duo/Group & Top Social Artist At 2019 BILLBOARD

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard and online community

Photo from Billboard and online community

It has been announced that BTS has been nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist at Billboard Music Awards 2019.

Let's see who wins!

According to the lists of nominees that Billboard Music Awards disclosed on April 4th, the K-pop group made the list of nominations in such categories. This is the boy band's third consecutive year to be nominated.

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

On Top Duo/Group, a category the group is nominated for the first time, BTS is going to compete with world-famous groups such as Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Panic! At The Disco and Dan +Shay. The fact that globally popular groups and bands such as One Direction, twenty one pilots and Imagine Dragons won the award in the past few years verifies how substantial BTS's popularity is nowadays around the globe.

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

On Top Social Artist, which is the category BTS has already won 2 times in a row, the 7 members are set to contend for the award with EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson. In this category, BTS still shows massive competitive edge on other nominees by topping Billboard Social 50 chart for 90 straight weeks. This is known to be their 120th time to be first place.

The result will be revealed on May 1st at 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

