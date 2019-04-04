What Are Korean Fans Calling BTS JIMIN Because of His New Hair??

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Idols change their hairstyle, especially hair color, very often. Ranging from natural colors like black, brown, and blonde, idols also often have stunning, ethereal, exotic hair colors like blue, green, bright red, pink, and every other color in between.

It makes me want to eat his hair!

BTS's Jimin recently changed his hair color, but this is a hairstyle that stands out from even all the other fancy colored 'dos in the entertainment sphere.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jimin's new hair is reminiscent of a perfectly ripened grapefruit, with a beautiful reddish, peachy pink color that starts at the tips and fades out until about the middle where it turns to a golden white until the roots.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jimin's soft hair with its new gold, peach, and soft red tones have lead netizens and ARMY to start calling him "the human grapefruit," as it fits his current look so well.

This new grapefruit hair made its first debut on May 31st as BigHit released the first batch of concept photos for BTS's new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

The next day, on April 1st, Jimin uploaded a selfie and a picture he took with Jin and RM along with the message, "I want to see you soon."

Netizens who saw Jimin's new hair left comments like, "Jimin is spring," "Our grapefruit is giving us selfies!" and "I only saw pictures but he is so sweet."

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

How do you Voomies feel about Jimin's new grapefruit hair? Does it remind you of spring, too? Let us know what hair you like best in our comments!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

