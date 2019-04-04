1 읽는 중

BTS Is Chosen As The Biggest Contribution To Music Industry Last Year

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS has gotten in the spotlight as artists who contributed the most to the world's music industry in terms of revenue.

Hope they get bigger this year!

On April 2 and 3, BBC and Reuter published analytical articles in regards to "Global Music Report 2019" by IFPI. The media picked BTS as one of the acts to have helped the music industry earn its biggest revenues in a decade along with Drake, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran.

Photo from IFPI

Photo from IFPI

According to IFPI, two of BTS's albums: LOVE YOURSELF: Answer and LOVE YOURSELF: Tear have made the list, "Best Selling Albums of 2018" as second and third place with 2.7 million and 2.3 million sales respectively.

In this year with the new album, perhaps the boy band has a good prospect of being able to reinvigorate the music market once more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

