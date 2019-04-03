1 읽는 중

New BTS PERSONA Photos Released + the Meanings Behind Them!

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

On April 3rd, BigHit released the third and fourth version concept photos for the new upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA album.

Fans are just loving these new pics- and what cool meanings!

The concept photos from version 3 show the seven members of BTS in a small room with a slanted ceiling, a single door, and a cushion chair. Each member is wearing a different outfit, mostly sporting pajamas, white shirts, and jeans, and has their jacket hung up beside the door. They each pose at the door for a full-body shot, and then a close up picture with a rose.

In the fourth version photos, the group picture gives off a sort of Greek, Renaissance vibe, as the seven members recline on a large sofa covered in sheets with grapes and vines as props. Individual close-ups also make use of grapes and even strawberries, and the members give off a dreamlike, almost sexy vibe.

As far as these last photos are concerned, it seems that there may be a deeper meaning when examined closely. The grapes and snake are symbols associated with Dionysus, or Bacchus, the Greco-Roman god of fruitfulness, vegetation, wine, and ecstasy.

Even the Gucci bag that Jungkook is wearing around his neck is named the "Dionysus velvet super mini bag" in the color "peacock blue velvet," priced at 830 USD.

Photo from Gucci Screenshot

Photo from Gucci Screenshot

Dionysus is also referred to as the "twice-born," as he was born two times according to the mythology surrounding him.

Following the same lines, roses and pearls, and occasionally strawberries, are associated with the Greco-Roman goddess Aphrodite and Venus. These three objects can be found throughout the new BTS concept photos on various members.

Korean fans commented on the photos and theories surrounding it, saying things like, "I'm speechless," "Is the concept this time Greco-Roman mythology?" and "These concept photos are all so great, I can't wait for their comeback!"

BTS's new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, is scheduled to be released on the coming April 12th.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

