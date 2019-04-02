1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO's CHEN Sweeps Charts And See What SM Employees Said About His Song

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and SM Entertainment

Photo from online community and SM Entertainment

EXO's Chen has released a solo album, April and a flower. As one of EXO's main vocalists, his album had been widely anticipated by his fans.

Big congrats!

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Immediately after the album was revealed, his name was put on the very top of multiple music charts with his title track, Beautiful goodbye.

Chen expressed gratitude by saying, "Putting out my solo album alone meant a lot to me and I was just grateful for that" "I was genuinely surprised and delighted when I found out about the result because I wasn't expecting that at all", he delivered.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Beautiful goodbye is currently on top of all domestic music charts in Korea such as Melon, Genie, Bugs and so on. What's more stunning is that the song has swept iTunes charts in 32 countries such as Sweden, Finland, Chile, Brazil, India and more.

In regards to the idol's album, something hilarious came up online. It is that there's a promotional poster of Chen's album and it's pretty distinct from what people normally think of a promotional poster.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

These are what the employees of the company said in response to the title of the track, Beautiful goodbye. The actual title of the songin Koreanis "Let's break up when April ends" and the following are what the people said:

"I was going to date someone from May.."
"I haven't gotten in a relationship on purpose because I didn't want to break up when April ends"
"No I'm not going to break up"
"Chen's voice even purifies fine dust!"
"Screw all Korean couples!"
"I've stayed single because of this song"
"Chen's floral voice that bloomed with piano melody"
"I feel like I will have a boyfriend to break up with after April"

While Chen has generated much hype with his first solo album, the member of EXO is set to show up in various radio and tv shows soon.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT