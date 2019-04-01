1 읽는 중

BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA Concept Pictures Released!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

As soon as Korea entered the month of April, BigHit sent a gift to all the ARMY around the world, packaged as the first release of concept photos for the Bangtan Boys' new album, MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA.

They all turned out so wonderfully! See how Korean fans reacted to the pictures!

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

They uploaded four sets of photos on the BitHit Twitter account. The photos include group shots and individual shots, with a pink filter applied to most snaps.

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

The compilations have a film photo sort of feel, and members use various props such as toys, balloons, glasses, cameras, confetti, and even cookies to aid with their poses.

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Korean Fans just about all had a heart attack as they saw the beautiful pictures capturing their favorite members. Fans left comments like, "They're so handsome!" "Suga's pictures came out so pretty," and "that's why they call him 'worldwide handsome.'"

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

BTS will have their official comeback in just 12 days, on April 12th. Their first comeback debut performance will be in the United States on the show "Saturday Night Live" on April 13th.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

