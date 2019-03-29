1 읽는 중

HONNE Posts Messages He Exchanged With BTS's RM

Photo from online community and HONNE Twitter

On March 29th, HONNE, who recently put out a track he collaborated with BTS's RM called Crying Over You, revealed DM(direct message) they exchanged with RM on Twitter.

Their friendship should go on

Photo from HONNE Twitter

They seem to have DMed each other for the first time in 5 months, inferring from the date specified in the photo above the HONNE's message.

HONNE expressed delight and gratitude to RM for working with them to make the collaboration happen for the second time. In response, RM also showed appreciation to the group.

It is being hoped to see them together again on the same track in the future someday.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

