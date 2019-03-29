1 읽는 중

사회

JIMIN's Newly Rediscovered Embarrassing Past Moment??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter, Screenshot

Photo from Twitter, Screenshot

If you have been a long-time fan of BTS, or if you have been following our VoomVoom page for a while and keeping up with our BTS posts, you have probably heard about this legendary picture of Jimin that he posted back in June of 2013.

I'm sure ARMY and other BTS members won't let this one slide!!

"Am I... charming?"

And this one, from August 2013.

"Sometimes I want to take a Hiphop picture,"

Since then, these pictures of Jimin, along with the comments he uploaded with them, have been the joke of choice for all BTS members when they tease Jimin.

One time, RM wrote precautions manual about Jimin, and he even mentions these jokes.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"He hates it if you make him rap.
He hates it if you say 'Am I charming? I'm charming!!'
He really truly hates it if you ask him to take a Hiphop picture together."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Am I... smart?"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"He's a charming friend"
"Is Jimin... charming?"

Jimin has had quite his fair share of embarrassing moments from the past, but that list has recently been updated. Fans have recently rediscovered an old concert DVD where Jimin apparently got very into his little speech.

"Ay, yo. Everyone, who am I? Louder, WHO!?" Korean ARMYs watching this video found it so cringeworthy, but also adorable. Young Jimin was trying so hard to act cool!

Members also filmed a reaction to watching this part, where they all burst out laughing so hard they cried, as Jimin tried to shrink away in embarrassment.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans expect that Jimin will get teased quite a bit for this newly found embarrassing past moment! We tease you because we love you, Jimin!

By MalinaFairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

