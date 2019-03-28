BTS Releases Comeback Trailer, PERSONA!!

The Bangtan Boys have kicked off the first step of their BTS comeback today as they released their first comeback trailer.

Check the bottom of the article for the song lyrics, in English!!

BTS released their MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA 'Persona' Comeback Trailer on their official BigHit YouTube channel as soon as the clocks turned 12 on March 28th.

Within just ten hours of the video's release, it racked upover 6.500 million views, and it is expected that it will surpass 10 million views after just 24 hours.

The video uploaded is of the intro song, Persona, for BTS's new upcoming album, with RM taking center and rapping for its entirety.

RM's fierce rapping and gestures that go along with the song's message about the existential question, "Who am I?" has already gathered much interest from the public. The additional 2D animation graphics throughout the video, along with the moving camera and unique angles give the music video it's own unique atmosphere.

Additionally, the robots that appear in the music video are digital humanoid robots made by a 3D scan in order to mimic RM's persona. Through motion capture techniques and CG technology, the large, moving personas were complete.

Persona is a hop-hop song that utilizes light, rocking guitar sounds and hip-hop rhythms based off of the trap genre. The song was created through a sampling of the beat of their song Skool Luv Affair in the Skool Luv Affair album from February, 2014.

The lyrics in this trailer did not disappoint ARMY either. Fans love the lyrics and their meaning, easily relatable to by the youth all around the world. Fans left comments such as, "Namjoon is pure TALENT," "Can't wait for the album release," and "I was screaming at school now I am at home so I will scream louder﻿."

BTS will release their new album, MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA, next month on April 12th for the world to hear, and they will perform their first comeback stage performance on the 13th on the NBC show "SNL" in the United States.

An English translation of the lyrics to Persona is as follows.

Who am I, the question I've asked my whole life

The question whose answer I probably won't be able to find my whole life

If just a few words from other people could answer that

Then god wouldn't have made so much beauty, would he

How do you feel? How do you feel?

I'm actually really good but a little uncomfortable

I still don't really know if I'm a dog or a pig or whatever

People come and put on a pearl necklace, p'tooey (*spitting in disgust)

I smile more than I used to

The superhero I wished of

I think I've really become it now

But there's more talk the farther I go

Some say "run" while others say "stop"

They say "look at the forest" and they say "look a the wildflowers"

My shadow wrote and called me "hesitancy"

Ever since I've become that I haven't hesitated once

The me under the stage keeps coming out as the me under the lights

It keeps giving me a scorching gaze like a heat haze (oh shit)

Ya, did you already forget why you started these things?

You just liked that there was someone who would just listen to you

Sometimes it's all like useless talk

You know how things spill out when you're drunk? So foolish



What's music to the likes of me

What's truth to the likes of me

What's a calling to the likes of me

What's muse to the likes of me

The flaws I know of myself are actually my entirety

The world has no real interest in my desperate struggle

Regrets I'm still not tired of

Rolling around grossly every night

Even if I twist the time that I can't turn back to by habit

The thing that raises and sets me up each one of those times

Is the first question

The "but" that should come right before my name

So I'm askin' once again yeah

Who the hell am I?

Tell me all the names baby

Do you wanna die?

Oh do you wanna go?

Do you wanna fly?

Where's your soul? Where's your dream?

Do you think you're alive?

Yeah my name is R

The "me" that I remember and people know

The "me" that I made myself to express myself

Yeah I don't know if I deceived myself or lied to myself

But I'm not ashamed, this is the map of my soul

Dear myself

Don't you ever lose your temperature

Because you don't have to become neither not nor cold

Sometimes whether pretending to be evil or pretending to be good

That's the measure for the direction in which I want to walk

The "me" I want to become and the "me" that people want

The "me" that you love and the "me" that I create

The smiling "me" and sometimes the crying "me"

The living and breathing Persona, now and every other moment

Who the hell am I?

I just wanna go

I just wanna fly

I just wanna give you all the voices till I die

I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry

Persona

Who the hell am I?

I just wanna go

I just wanna fly

I just wanna give you all the voices till I die

I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

