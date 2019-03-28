BTS's JUNG KOOK Talks About His Philosophy As Member Of BTS

BTS's Jung Kook is widely loved by many fans for his charms as the youngest member of the group.

He has grown into a mature man...!

However, the golden maknae has a different charm that might be different from what people expected to see from him as the youngest member. There is footage of the idol talking about his own philosophy as an artist as well as being a member of BTS, showing how thoughtful he is.

While I was working on this album and the tour,

I personally was able to feel the love for performing and had this thought that this is what I must do.

I also gained more motivation to work harder.

I'm not sure what kind of thoughts other members have and what goals they have set for themselves,

but I think our priority should be taking the path as artists.

I want to remind and ask them not to forget the essence.

We've been through lots of ups and downs. We've been hurt, cried and laughed.

There were so many tough times..

I want to thank the members for overcoming them and for always being supportive of me by being there for me.

When something bad happens in the future, of course I'm willing to be there for my hyungs.

But I want them to be by my side to support me as well.

Please.

Fighting!

Bangtan, Bangtan, Bangbangtan!

From this interview, we can infer the fact that even the youngest member of BTS has such maturity and this might be one of the significant factors that led BTS to grow into a huge K-pop phenomenon.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

