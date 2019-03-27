BTS Members' Reaction To JUNG KOOK's Clumsy Magic Trick

At a BTS concert, the golden maknae, Jung Kook did a magic trick and BTS members' reaction to it is priceless and it's been widely shared by K-pop fans online.

Their reaction is on point!

At the BTS's Hong Kong show that recently took place, Jung Kook says that he has a magic trick he prepared for his fans. He called it a "finger penetration magic" and it was followed by loud shouting from the audience, indicating their high hopes for it.

The so-called "magic" turns out to be just a visual trick with his hands, which is cute, yet not that impressive.

However, here is the evidence of how supportive the hyungs are of their maknae. They showed an enthusiastic reaction to the trick. Suga especially was the one who expressed amazement at such clumsy show that Jung Kook put on.

Jimin was even caught suffering from the jaw pain he got from laughing too hard at the Jung Kook's cute act.

People say that the reason why Jung Kook always seems to be confident is attributed to the hyungs always positively responding to what their dongsaeng does. At this point, it seems to be legitimate to say that the nickname "golden makne" wouldn't have existed if it weren't for the supportive hyungs.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

