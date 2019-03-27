1 읽는 중

BTS's V's SINGULARITY Helps People Become Fans Of K-POP?

Photo from Singularity MV

America's biggest public broadcasting company, PBS, has attracted the attention of the public for making recommendations on K-pop songs including V's solo track, Singularity.

I agree with the list

Photo from PBS

In respect to this, Tamar Herman, a Billboard K-pop columnist disclosed that she recommended 5 K-pop songs, V's Singularity, Hwasa's Twit, Red Velvet's Bad Boy, Infinite's The Chaser, and LOONA's Butterfly.

Singularity has been chosen a number of times in the past by numerous media such as The New York Times, The Guardians, and Los Angeles TIMES as one of the best songs of 2018, being the only solo track on the lists among BTS music.

PBS commented, "'Singularity' is a well-produced neo-soul song. I think a lot of times when people are trying to listen to K-pop, if they’re not a pop music fan or they’re not into EDM, something like “Singularity” really will resonate. It’s a song you want to listen to when you’re alone and you want to feel something."

"V has a gorgeous tone. He has a really distinct way of approaching the music, and the performance style is visually captivating. It’s a ballad, but there’s some choreography involved, and V does this very fascinating mannequin dance with himself", they added complimenting V's vocal performance.

On the 19th this month, the music video of the song exceeded 80 million views, setting a record to be the BTS solo track to hit such milestone in the shortest time.

The fact that the track is popular as well as being critically acclaimed with its musicality is what makes it significant particularly for V.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

