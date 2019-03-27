BLACKPINK LISA Breaks Twitter Record on Her Birthday!!

Today is the birthday of Lisa from the group BLACKPINK. And what better of a birthday present than to break a record for the number of birthday wishes she receives?

Just like a surprise birthday present!

Lisa is already the holder of another social media record, for being the most followed K-celebrity on Instagram.

Today, on her birthday, March 27th, she reached another social media record. She became the first female idol to pass a million birthday wishes on Twitter with the hashtag #AceLalisaDay.

Lisa certainly has a strong fandom built up to get that many birthday wishes, and the day is not even over yet! We at VoomVoom wish Lisa a happy birthday as well, and many more to come!

By MalinaFairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com