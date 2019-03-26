SUZY Parts Ways With JYP Entertainment As Of March 31st

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been announced that Suzy is parting ways with JYP Entertainment. It was delivered by an insider that the contract between the both parties terminate on March 31st and Suzy is transferring to a different management.

After 9 years, they decide to say good-bye

Suzy has been enormously loved since she made her debut as a member of miss A. Then she even successfully debuted as an actress both on TV shows and movies. She obtained a title as "nation's first love" by being cast on the movie, Architecture 101 in 2012.

March 2017, Suzy renewed the contract with JYP for 2 more years when their initial 7-year-contract terminated. 2 years have passed and they decided to go separate ways for each other's future.

Suzy is currently cast on a TV show as well as a movie.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

