사회

JUNG KOOK Shows Up In Conception Dream Of Korean Announcer

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

Kim So Young is a Korean announcer who is known to be an ARMY and especially stans Jung Kook. She has recently been diagnosed of pregnancy. A post she wrote on her Instagram about a dream she had a month prior to the disclosure of her pregnancy is being shed new light on.

This is amazing!! Congrats!

Photo from Kim So Young Instagram

Below is the translation of the post:
-----
I had such a random dream yesterday.
It was a type of a dream that you get in a daze for a minute after waking up not knowing if it was actually a dream or real because it was so vivid that you could remember everything so clearly.
It didn't even make sense but it kept lingering on me.

In the dream, I went to a restaurant with my husband and lost my shoes.
I got upset unlike how I usually am. Then Jung Kook showed up out of nowhere and handed me a pair of shoes, saying that he has lots of them (how is he nice even in a dream). I could remember the color, decoration, height,and patterns of the shoes.
I started weeping tears of gratitude (I don't normally cry that much).
A person who I've never met gave me a pair of shoes..my husband was also grateful (didn't even think about refusing). And then I put on the shoes.

I'm so perplexed because though I am an ARMY, BTS members have never shown up in my dream before.
Anyways, I believe it's a good sign that a huge figure appeared in my dream.
-----

Dreaming about getting a pair of shoes is interpreted to be a conception dream, which is a dream of the forthcoming conception of a baby that the baby will have a good social status in the future.

This was posted on February 28th. About a month after the dream, the announcer went to London with her husband to travel. There, Kim So Young had to suffer from high fever and symptoms of morning sickness that they hadn't known what the cause was. So they decided to go to see a doctor to see if she is pregnant by any chance. It turned out that she was actually conceived.

Fans showed heated response to such an amazing event. They commented, "Wow that's insane!" "I wish I had that kind of dream too" "Congratulations" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

