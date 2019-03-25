What Made JUNGKOOK Smile Like This??

Jungkook is a man of many talents! And during their latest BTS concert in Hong Kong, he showed ARMY that he now has a new trick up his sleeve.

It must have been magical!!

Fans caught video of Jungkook doing his trick, where he puts one hand out, fingers spread and palms facing out.

Then he takes his other hand and puts it behind the first hand and wraps his fingers in between the fingers on his first hand.

Then he waits a second and squeezes his back hand as POOF, suddenly the hand that was squeezing from behind is a fist in front of the other hand!

He looks so proud! And Yoongi is shocked! But how did he do it??

A month or so ago, a post went up on a Korean community posting website showing the new trending videos where people posted videos of themselves doing a magic trick. The videos had gone viral and soon tutorials were posted on how to do the simple trick and everyone who saw it was trying it out.

Although we may not know for sure that Jungkook saw the post on the community website, somehow he figured out the secret! ARMY hearts swooned over Jungkook as he performed the cool trick, and especially as he giggled afterwards.

How about it, can you Voomies figure out how Jungkook performed his trick? Maybe even try it for yourselves, and let us know how it goes in the comments!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com