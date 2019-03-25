1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Made JUNGKOOK Smile Like This??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jungkook is a man of many talents! And during their latest BTS concert in Hong Kong, he showed ARMY that he now has a new trick up his sleeve.

It must have been magical!!

Fans caught video of Jungkook doing his trick, where he puts one hand out, fingers spread and palms facing out.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Then he takes his other hand and puts it behind the first hand and wraps his fingers in between the fingers on his first hand.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Then he waits a second and squeezes his back hand as POOF, suddenly the hand that was squeezing from behind is a fist in front of the other hand!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He looks so proud! And Yoongi is shocked! But how did he do it??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

A month or so ago, a post went up on a Korean community posting website showing the new trending videos where people posted videos of themselves doing a magic trick. The videos had gone viral and soon tutorials were posted on how to do the simple trick and everyone who saw it was trying it out.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Although we may not know for sure that Jungkook saw the post on the community website, somehow he figured out the secret! ARMY hearts swooned over Jungkook as he performed the cool trick, and especially as he giggled afterwards.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

How about it, can you Voomies figure out how Jungkook performed his trick? Maybe even try it for yourselves, and let us know how it goes in the comments!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT