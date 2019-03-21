1 읽는 중

PARK BO GUM Shows Support For BTS At BTS's Concert In Hong Kong

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been widely made public that Park Bo Gum and BTS V share deep friendship.

This is such a friendship goal

On March 20th, the Korean actor was spotted at BTS's World Tour LOVE YOURSELF Hong Kong concert that took place in AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong.

On various online communities and social media, photos and clips of Park Bo Gum enjoying the show at the venue were revealed.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The V's best friend enjoyed the show in casual clothes with glasses on and still looked impeccable. In the photos, it is spotted that he has an "Army Bomb", BTS's official light stick and a sign in his hands that says "Tae", indicating how supportive he is of his friend and the group.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans expressed delight at such amicable relationship between the two Korean stars.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

