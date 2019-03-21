1 읽는 중

The Special Trait Everyone Should Learn From EXO XIUMIN??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

EXO-Ls have taken notice of a certain trait of EXO member Xiumin, or Kim Min-seok, that everyone could learn from.

You won't believe all that he does!!

What is this specialty of his, you ask? It's simply that he may be one of the most organized, tidy, and clean people there is!

Bathroom cleaning for a solid thirty minutes, sorting the trash, and even designating cutting boards each for a certain use. After reading this article, you may want to go sweep the floors and wash that cup you've been using!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin, a little house fairy that sorts his cutting boards based on meat cutting boards and vegetable cutting boards.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He cleans up afterwards without anybody having to ask him or even mention it,

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And dutifully sorts the trash and different types of recycling, as is required in Korea.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He even vacuums the floor as soon as he wakes us, still in his pajamas. He also cleans to relieve stress, a sure sign of cleaning mania!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can get an even better picture of how pristine and particular he is about cleaning by looking around where he lives. Crisp white walls and interior, well organized shelves, slippers laid out beside the bed. Bathroom towels, pillows, hats, and drinks even are all folded, placed, and lined up perfectly.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin also pays special attention to his cleanliness and makes sure he washes his hands and wipes them before he starts eating.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Of course, basic skincare is a must. Naturally, Xiumin has it down pat!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Regular exercise is also necessary for a healthy mind and body. It certainly shows that he knows how to stay healthy and fit.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Lastly, fueling his body with food. But first, he looks after other people as he serves up another portion in a separate dish. Xiumin has manners on top of everything else!

Fans who have taken note of this side of Xiumin have said that there should be a textbook made surrounding him and how he takes such good care of himself and his living places. Tidy, organized, and clean with good manners, there is not much else one could ask for.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Most of us could probably learn a thing or two from Xiumin after seeing this- how about starting with your room or that pile of dishes?

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

