사회

TWICE's Most Frequently Used Lip Products??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

All nine members of TWICE are stunning naturally, but do you ever wonder what kind of makeup they use? Here, we have rounded up a few of the lip shades that their head makeup artist recommends and uses when she does their makeup.

Their makeup artist recommended them herself!

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

1. MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick "A Little Tamed" (31,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

A cool, calm pink color that really gives a relaxed, poised feeling when you put it on. You may think there are many similar colors, but this product specifically has something special about it that really gives off a good mood. Not too light, it does not was you out, but it also does not look too loud. The perfect color, this color was used a lot by TWICE's makeup artist.

2. IT'S SKIN Life Color Lip Crush Matte #06 (11,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

The blogger wrote, "To say that I wrote this post because of this color is no exaggeration. IT'S SKIN really came through with this one." Comparing it to the infamous Peri Pera lip tints that are known for having incredible lasting power, this lip product may even come out on top. A beautiful bright color with unbelievable lasting power, this product was a must for concerts or outings, where members would be unable to touch-up their lip makeup for hours at a time.

3. Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet #04 (28,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

The picture came out looking a bit like the color of kimchi stew here in Korea, but do not be fooled! It is actually a great natural lip color that other artists also often use. It gives off a chic vibe. The color does not come off super pigmented right on first application, and gets more opaque the more you apply it. Depending on your style, this may be beneficial, but it also means you may use it up quicker than other products.

4. YSL Tatouage Couture Matte Stain #22 (44,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

This color is highly recommended for those of you with very fair skin. The moment you put it on, you transform into a fairy-tale princess. It does not have as good lasting power, but the color is what really makes it stand out. This lip product is used very often on TWICE Dahyun.

5. YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick #05 (45,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

This may look similar to number 8, which we will talk about below, but this color has a more purple hue to it, giving it a different sort of atmosphere to any look.

6. YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick #10 (45,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

The YSL "The Slim" line of products all have great color payoff. This is a beautiful orangey-red that, paired with an orangey colored blush, gives a fresh, orange citrus vibe, perfect for the warmer weather!

7. Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte #388 (42,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

A hot pink that is not too neon that also really brightens up the complexion and adds life to the face.

8. Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte #507 (42,000 KRW)

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

Photo from [lu:lu] Makeup Zia Ssaem Blog

As this is a rather dark color, this color was used more often at awards ceremonies or on the red carpet, as opposed to music show appearances. It has a matte finish, but it is not too drying on the lips and has a very rich color payoff. It may be a bit too much for some if they use this color on their entire lips, so it is recommended that you first apply a different lipstick and then dot this on the inner portion of the lips for a sophisticated look.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

There you have it, eight lip products recommended by TWICE's makeup artist herself, as stated on her blog. With the wide range of colors and formulas that she mentioned, there is sure to be a good match for anyone reading. How about trying one for yourself?

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

