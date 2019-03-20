1 읽는 중

사회

The Amazing Transformation of MAMA... WOOF??

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter @KCON_Global

Photo from Twitter @KCON_Global

Mamamoo may have to change their name to Mama"woof" now!

They look so cute, it's hilarious!!

How long do you think it would take to change from this...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

To this??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Mamamoo said that this makeup and costume took them a whole two hours to complete, all for a three minute stage performance for their new song, Waggy. Let's take a closer look at all their adorable costumes!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Moonbyul

She looks like she got hit with reality in this one!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Hwasa

What an obedient, well-behaved looking pup!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Solar

Did she get something on her paw? Just checking!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Wheein

Attempting a heart with her paws... Did she succeed??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Costumes included, Mamamoo went on to make a successful live performance on stage once again. Nobody can deny that this was quite the detailed makeup look and costume for all four members during this performance! Their new song Waggy got somewhat mixed reviews, as the song and concept was rather different from their past releases. What do you Voomies think? Let us know in the comments!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

