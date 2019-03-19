Reason Why BTS Chose To Have Comeback Show On "SNL"

Fans have shown heated response to the news that BTS is soon making their comeback with a new album on Saturday Night Live, a world-famous American TV show.

Let's get this!

SNL is known to be one of the most popular American night shows with approximately 3 million households as viewers. Since the show has a massive popularity, people say that even American celebrities have to queue up for being on the show.

Forbes, an American news source said, "SNL is a highly coveted stage for any performer with the ability to bring an artist to new heights of their career" " Landing SNL is a major opportunity typically given to artists who are either eyed by its bookers in line to be a 'next big thing' as well as musicians who can master the live stage" highlighting significance of BTS's appearance on the show.

SNL has been well known as a double-edged sword for artists due to the fact that what kind of reputation artists will gain after the show entirely depends on their performance. For example, Adele had a comeback show with her album 19 on SNL and became a big hit whereas Ashlee Simpson was utterly humiliated by getting caught lip syncing and Lana Del Rey's performance was criticized as "one of the worst live performances".

The general opinion of performing on the night show is that it's a tremendous opportunity for artists to garner traction from broad audience as long as they are able to pull off what they prepared but at the same time, it could have a negative influence on one's career.

While some fans seem to be a bit concerned, majority of fans consider it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the boys-though they are already world stars-to show and prove how great performers they are with years of experiences of performing on various music shows and tours.

While BTS being an unprecedented K-pop phenomenon around the world, whether the 7 K-pop stars will be able to continue to consolidate their position as a K-pop sensation is immensely looked forward to.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com