1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BONOBONO Shows Up On Critic's Comment On V's Vocal

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 As many fans already know very well, BTS's V has such a deep and manly voice.

It's impossible not to be obsessed with this!!

On the 13th, Kim Yong Dae, a music critic who has published a book that reviews BTS tweeted about V's vocal.

Photo from BTS Review Twitter

Photo from BTS Review Twitter

However, something off was spotted in the tweet that made fans literally "LOL". It's that one of the hash tags that the critic used is #Bonobono. Bonobono is a famous Japanese character that is very popular in Korea because of its cuteness.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The tweet goes; #V's vocal is the key factor that BTS can pull off dark and jazzy vibe that neo-soul has.
<bts the review>, Kim Yong Dae
#BTS #V #Taehyung #TaeTae #Bonobono

Photo from BTS Review Twitter

Photo from BTS Review Twitter

A twitter user replied, "Neo-soul and #Bonobono? What do you mean?haha". In response to the reply, the critic said, "I couldn't help not adding the hash tag becaue I watched the video too many times".

Some of you guys might wonder what video he is talking about. Below is the clip that V impersonates the voice of the cute character.

The clip is from BTS's V Live. It was when the members assembled in a comic book store. Fans loved this because they found V doing the Bonobono impression when nobody pays attention to him is so cute.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT