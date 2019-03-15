BTS's RM Comes Out Of WANNA ONE Toy Dispenser

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 On December 2017, a funny thing that happened to one K-pop fan was tweeted.

What are you doing there Namjoon..

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This Twitter user, who is assumed to be a fan of Wanna One, tried a toy dispenser that you put 500 KRW in it in exchange for a random key chain with Wanna One members on it.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

However, in contrast to what the person expected and everyone else would expect, RM, a member of BTS, who clearly is not a member of Wanna One, came out.

Fans showed various responses by commenting, "Is Namjoon doing two jobs?" "What is he doing there" "I was genuinely surprised lol" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

