사회

BTS's New Album Becomes Best Selling Album On Amazon Before Release

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS, who is set to make a comeback in April has placed their name on the top of Amazon's best seller list for the 4th time in a row.

This album is going to be a success!

Photo from Amazon

Photo from Amazon

BTS's new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA made Amazon's chart on Music, CDs & Vinyls category as first place in just one day after pre-order started on the 13th, U.S time.

From LOVE YOURSELF: HER to the latest album, BTS has started distributing albums through Amazon for the first time as a K-pop artist.

LOVE YOURSELF: HER, LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR and LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER were also ranked first on the website's chart, making it their 4th consecutive time to top the chart.

Many fans across the globe are waiting for the world-famous boy band's new album and are highly interested in how great their new performances and music will be.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

