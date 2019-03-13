1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Goods That Are Not Luxurious But Extremely Rare Even For Koreans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from T money Instagram and News1

Photo from T money Instagram and News1

BTS T-money card that CU is selling exclusively has been at a premium, causing a ruckus for fans who long for them.

If you get it during your visit to Seoul, you are super lucky

T-money card is a transportation card used to pay for bus or subway in Korea.

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Some store owners who didn't expect this much popularity are having a hard time securing additional inventory since they only had a small quantity in stock in the first place. Fans are struggling to get a card with their favorite member's face on it by trying a number of different stores only to be disappointed.

CU has started selling the transparent BTS T-money card in a limited quantity of 200 thousand cards in every domestic store from February 28th. The product was in high demand even before the official release. On social media, there was a flood of inquiries regarding a reservation for the item and 70% of the total copies were sold in just 2 days.

The BTS T-money that Korea Smart Card launched and CU exclusively sells costs 5000 KRW. It comes in 7 different designs with each member on them. The BTS card is given a sophisticated touch with each member's "alive facial expression" on a transparent card and it has gone viral. As a result, it has been widely talked about among fans online by sharing their experiences such as "I've called stores all day to see if they have a stock" "I've tried 10 stores and finally got one after spending hours on this" "I took a taxi to a store as soon as I got the news that this one store had a stock".

The BTS T-money has only been on sale for only 2 weeks but is on the verge of selling out. This rate is faster than "BTS CU Plus T-money" card that CU had on sale in 2017 which sold out in a month. Now it's practically impossible to obtain the latest BTS T-money card.

It can be seen that even used products are being sold at a higher price. A T-money costs 5000 KRW but the used ones cost from 7000~20000 KRW. There is an additional charge for a set that has every member on them.

Thanks to BTS, CU's sales for transportation card in 2017 increased by 32.2%. CU is planning to discuss the additional sales of the card with BTS's management.

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

Photo from T money Instagram

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT