1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNG JOON YOUNG's Revolting Chat Conversations Released

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Jung Joon Young continues to be in the center of arguably the biggest issue going on in Korea today. Joon Young is facing charges of taking illegal, inappropriate videos and distributing them. Investigators have since found the Kakao Talk chatting room that Joon Young along with other celebrities were using to share these illegal videos.

He did such despicable acts like it was nothing at all!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Chat conversations can be summarized as follows.

Back on April 17th, 2016, a non-celebrity Mr. Kim uploaded a short adult video of himself and a female. A singer "Choi" complains that the girl is passed out, and says to send a video of a conscious girl. Mr. Kim says so what, that's why I could take the video with flash. To which, Joon Young laughs while commenting that it was an assault.

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Earlier on March 11th, 2016, "Park" brags in the same chat room about how he gave a girl sedatives to put her to sleep and then continued to sexually assault her. Jung again laughs and makes a condescending statement about the girl.

They show no reserves or signs of hesitation regarding their actions despite it being a severe, punishable crime. Another conversation from January 1st of 2016 even shows that they all realize that their actions are indeed punishable. Jung says in the conversation that they should assault women in an online game, and Park responds that that is something that they already do in reality, and then goes on to say that their life is like a movie- the only thing they didn't do is kill her, and they could definitely get locked up in jail.

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

The conversations go on, giving repulsive details about the crimes they do to women, showing no signs of repentance or guilt whatsoever.

Investigations are still continuing.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT