JUNG JOON YOUNG's Revolting Chat Conversations Released

Jung Joon Young continues to be in the center of arguably the biggest issue going on in Korea today. Joon Young is facing charges of taking illegal, inappropriate videos and distributing them. Investigators have since found the Kakao Talk chatting room that Joon Young along with other celebrities were using to share these illegal videos.

He did such despicable acts like it was nothing at all!

Chat conversations can be summarized as follows.

Back on April 17th, 2016, a non-celebrity Mr. Kim uploaded a short adult video of himself and a female. A singer "Choi" complains that the girl is passed out, and says to send a video of a conscious girl. Mr. Kim says so what, that's why I could take the video with flash. To which, Joon Young laughs while commenting that it was an assault.

Earlier on March 11th, 2016, "Park" brags in the same chat room about how he gave a girl sedatives to put her to sleep and then continued to sexually assault her. Jung again laughs and makes a condescending statement about the girl.

They show no reserves or signs of hesitation regarding their actions despite it being a severe, punishable crime. Another conversation from January 1st of 2016 even shows that they all realize that their actions are indeed punishable. Jung says in the conversation that they should assault women in an online game, and Park responds that that is something that they already do in reality, and then goes on to say that their life is like a movie- the only thing they didn't do is kill her, and they could definitely get locked up in jail.

The conversations go on, giving repulsive details about the crimes they do to women, showing no signs of repentance or guilt whatsoever.

Investigations are still continuing.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com