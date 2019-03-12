1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Makes JIMIN's Dances Different from Others'??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from The LuMINary

Photo from The LuMINary

Jimin from BTS is often praised for his dancing skills, especially with his beautifully executed dance lines. However, there is something else special about his dances that fans are pointing out.

His hair, you said? These skills do come with a price, though..

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jimin's hair dances along with him!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

From hair to toe, Jimin has some of the best dance moves out there!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

These beautiful dance moves do come with a price, however. In order to get that movement all the way to his hair, Jimin has to use his neck muscles. Experienced dancers know how to utilize muscles from one end of the body to the other, neck muscles included. However, the neck has relatively smaller muscles than other parts in the body, making them more likely to hurt. You can tell just how hard Jimin must be practicing when he shows these signs of his neck hurting.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

We love your dances Jimin, but make sure to always take care of yourself, too!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT