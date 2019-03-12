1 읽는 중

ITZY Breaks Record That Has Been Unchanged For 22 Years

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

ITZY has earned their 8th win on various national music shows, making new history of K-pop.

They never fail to wow me..!

Subsequent to the girl group's first win on Mnet's M Countdown with their debut single DALLA DALLA on the 21st last month, which was only 9 days after their debut, they have been on a roll.

With the 8 consecutive wins, the idol group is known to have set a new record as a K-pop girl group with the most first places with their debut song.

What is more astonishing is the fact that this record had remained unchanged with S.E.S with 4 wins on top for 22 years since 1997 and S.E.S had to officially take a back seat and let the one-month-old group stand atop.

As a newly debuted K-pop group that is history in the making, what new records the girls are about to make is greatly anticipated.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

