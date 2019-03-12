1 읽는 중

SEUNGRI Announces Retirement from Entertainment Industry

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap, Instagram

Photo from Yonhap, Instagram

As an international investor with charges of sexual advances, suspicions of tax evasion, and now even sharing illegal videos with fellow entertainers, Seungri has posted a picture stating his written resignation on his official Instagram account.

So this is what he decided...

"This is Seungri.

At this point, I think it would be good for me to retire from the entertainment industry. I have decided to retire from the entertainment industry due to the large issue raised from societal and public criticism. Regarding the matters being investigated, I will sincerely undergo all investigations and uncover all of the accumulated suspicions.

During the last month and a half I have been rebuked and received hate from citizens. In this situation with all of the national investigative agencies carrying out investigations on me, this is a situation that has driven to even a citizen rebellion and I certainly do not have the countenance to continue trying to make it out alive alone as I harm all the people around me.

I want to give a sincere thanks to all my national and international fans who have shown me so much love over the past ten years, and even if only for the reputation of YG Entertainment and Bigbang, I think this is where I should end.

Once again, I am sorry, and I am sorry.
Thank you to everyone then."

Investigations on all the issues will still continue.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

