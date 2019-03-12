1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

HIGHLIGHT's YONG JUN HYUNG Speaks Out Against Implication In JUNG JOON YOUNG's Scandal

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Yong Jun Hyung, a member of Highlight has drawn a line that he has no bearing on Jung Joon Young's illegal hidden footage scandal.

Let's wait and see what is the truth

According to a report from SBS on the 11th, Yong Joon Hyung was allegedly in the group chat where Jung Joon Young shared his illegally taken videos in.

In response to such report, Around Us, Yong Jun Hyung's management clarified their position on this matter that their artist has nothing to do with illegally taken videos nor circulating them and he has never been part of any chat rooms where Jung Joon Young's videos were shared in.

They added that the chat that was revealed on the news has been confirmed to be a personal chat between Yong Jun Hyung and Jung Joon Young. The chat was about Yong Joon Hyung asking about what happened to Jung Joon Young when he was formerly charged with illegally taken videos of his girlfriend.

The management continued in a firm attitude. They said, "We're planning to verify if the chatroom that was reported by SBS is true or not" "We're going to take legal actions strictly against anyone who constantly tarnishes the artist's reputation and cause harm to him by disseminating unconfirmed rumors and malicious comments on him regarding this issue".

The idol in question has also made a remark on his stance on his personal social media account. He said that he was perplexed when he first heard the news that he was part of the scandal but had to look back on himself regardless of the authenticity of the accusation since he was mentioned. He also delivered that the report is not true at all and he was not even aware that such thing happened. He also apologized in regards to the misconception that he has caused.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT