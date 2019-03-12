1 읽는 중

JUNG JOON YOUNG Accused Of Sharing Illegal Hidden Footage In Group Chat With SEUNGRI

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

Jung Joon Young, who was first came into public eye by taking third place on Super Star K4, a Korean competition program, has been revealed to have shared videos of women that he took without consent in a group chat where a few other celebrities are in it.

This is awful

The illegal hidden footage is shared in a group chat with his acquaintances including Seungri with texts that goes, "I've finally got to sleep with XXX" on December 2015. More than 10 women have been disclosed to be victims.

On February 28th, 2018, Jung Joon Young sent a video of him having sexual intercourse with a woman to one of his friends with saying, "I met her today and slept with her". In addition, it is revealed that he has been constantly sharing photos and videos of a hostess, sleeping women and more.

His management said that the man in question neither admitted nor denied the accusation. He is said to make himself clear on the issue as soon as he comes back from the states.

Jung Joon Young was formerly accused of filming his girlfriend and himself having sexual intercourse without consent but was acquitted back in 2016.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

