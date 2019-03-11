1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Significance of PARK JIHOON Becoming a Model for Thai Company

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Park Jihoon, a former member of Wanna One has been selected as a spokesmodel for Mashita, a famous Thai seaweed snack.

It's way more remarkable than you think it is

The idol's fans are exceedingly delighted at the news since the brand is known to pick only K-pop superstars as their model and pays well. So it is presumed that if it is only Park Jihoon that is being a model of the brand, it is likely to be very financially rewarding.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In order to make public the news that a new model has been chosen, an event took place in Thailand. From the footage from Thai media, it is seen that a massive crowd was attracted to see the Korean idol.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

As the snack brand is famous for its active and various promotions such as fan meeting event, bus advertisement, electronic display, and more, many fans are expecting to see the 19-year-old more in Thailand.

Fans commented, "I have to go to Thailand soon" "I'm so happy for him" "It's awesome" and more.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT