Significance of PARK JIHOON Becoming a Model for Thai Company

Park Jihoon, a former member of Wanna One has been selected as a spokesmodel for Mashita, a famous Thai seaweed snack.

It's way more remarkable than you think it is

The idol's fans are exceedingly delighted at the news since the brand is known to pick only K-pop superstars as their model and pays well. So it is presumed that if it is only Park Jihoon that is being a model of the brand, it is likely to be very financially rewarding.

In order to make public the news that a new model has been chosen, an event took place in Thailand. From the footage from Thai media, it is seen that a massive crowd was attracted to see the Korean idol.

As the snack brand is famous for its active and various promotions such as fan meeting event, bus advertisement, electronic display, and more, many fans are expecting to see the 19-year-old more in Thailand.

Fans commented, "I have to go to Thailand soon" "I'm so happy for him" "It's awesome" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

