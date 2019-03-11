PHOTO Comparison: Evolution of BTS Members Over the Years!

How about a walk through ARMY memory lane by looking at these before-and-after pictures of the seven members of BTS? These are sure to bring back many memories over the past few years. The bangtan boys have grown so much, both as individuals and also as a group. Let's take a look!

Find out how our Golden Maknae becomes Hyung, literally!

Kim Namjoon and Kim Seokjin

Namjoonie got rid of his old pineapple hair, and Jin may have lost some of his baby cheeks, but none of his good looks!

Min Yoongi and Jung Hoseok

Both Yoongi and Hoseok changed their makeup styles, and while they look like they would be the one receiving money in their hanbok attire before, now they look like they would be the ones giving!

Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin

These two 95 liners seem to have grown up quite well! Both of them have shed their more childish cuteness for a (still cute) more mature appearance, and ARMY is not complaining!

Jeon Jungkook

Our adorable maknae, Jungkook. Whether because he was the youngest to begin with, he arguably seems to have matured the most, now handsomely cute!

Jungkook and Taehyung

Those jawlines though.. Overall much more defined, manly features.

J-Hope and Jungkook

From boys to men.

V and Jimin

So similar, and yet so different? From schoolboys to real adults.

RM

Starting from a young age! Namjoon is no stranger to the stage now, or even giving speeches. His gestures and mannerisms, and overall presence has gotten much more natural. Way to make ARMY proud!

Jimin and Jungkook

The positions may have changed, but their friendship has surely only gotten better!

Seokjin, Yoongi, Namjoon, and Hoseok

A few years can make such a difference! And their younger selves had no idea was in store for them...

As ARMY only grew with them. ☆ We purple you!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com