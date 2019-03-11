10 Thousand ARMYs Assemble For Fan Meeting Event Without BTS

On the 10th, there was an extraordinary fan meeting event for ARMY.

Who's down for more of this!!

The reason that it is deemed "extraordinary" is the fact that the event was held without BTS's appearance.

This was actually an event called "Run ARMY In Action" and it attracted 10 thousand ARMYs in Seoul City Hall.

This was held as a part of ARMYPEDIA that BTS started last month. This event was exclusively for the 5th official members of BTS fan cafe. The "verified" fans gathered up to enjoy BTS's performance videos and BTS-related quiz time together.

Since the event garnered such a roaring attention not only from fans but also from the media, a lot of film crew with cameras from broadcasting stations could be spotted at the venue.

There even was a prior event notice that says, "With the high interest in the event from the press, there might be photograph and filming take place. We appreciate your understanding", arousing worries among the participants that they might end up on TV, which people normally don't want.

However, contrast to people's expectations, the fans had immense fun as if they never worried about anything in the first place.

Though this was a festival that took place for the fans without the presence of their favorite K-pop boy band, people consider it a good opportunity for them to strengthen the solidarity among themselves as ARMYs.

It has been informed that the second offline event by BTS will be held on the upcoming 23rd at Mapo Oil Tank Culture Park in Seoul. With the event finished with great success, it is being highly hoped that events like this could be established as a new form of a festival for fans.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com