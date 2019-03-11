What do BIGHIT's Eldests JIN, YEONJUN, & LEE HYUN Have in Common??

The oldest members in BigHit groups seem to have a unique feature in common with each other when they eat that you probably have not noticed before.

Besides just being good-looking!!

"It's going in!" "I like this so much♥" Here are the soloist Lee Hyun and Changmin from TVXQ (Changmin is not enlisted under BigHit himself, but he did work together with Lee Hyun as a fellow member of HOMME, which was BigHit.) Apparently they both bite off a bit more than they can chew! Their food disappears in one single gulp!

BTS "Eat Jin." Jin has given ARMY more than just a few Mukbangs, eating and even occasionally making lots of delicious food for the world to see. The epicure of the bangtan boys, Jin enjoys his food... in one bite.

And now the youngest of the oldests, Yeonjun of TXT. Does it look like it's too much for one bite? Yup. In it goes!

These BigHit members all seem to think food is meant to be eaten in one huge bite!

You may wonder why Jin even bothered to cut his bun if he was going to stick it all in his mouth at once anyway, but upon further inspection, it was so the bun would fold to fit just right!

The oldest members just seem to know how to eat what's good! I'm sure it won't be the last we see from Jin, and Yeonjun is no doubt just getting started!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com