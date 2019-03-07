1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Cute Habit TXT Got From Their BTS Sunbaes??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

TXT and BTS have a cute similarity that people have already taken notice of, despite TXT only having debuted a few days ago with their first album.

If that's not just the sweetest, I don't know what is!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BigHit Entertainment's new idol group TXT held their debut showcase a few days ago on March 5th at the Yes24 Live Hole in Seoul, Gwangjin-gu.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

TXT is the first new group to come from BigHit Entertainment in six years, after the introduction of their hyung group, the infamous BTS. There was quite a bit of commotion and chatter in anticipation of the upcoming new boy group leading until their debut.

Their debut had a great outcome with warm reactions and welcomes for their new group. After a successful performance on stage, the five members sat at their places behind a desk to answer reporters' questions.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

As if they had made a pact beforehand, each of the members could be seen holding on to each of their own pens and taking notes as the reporters talked and asked questions, each listening attentively.

If this seems like a familiar scene, that's probably because it is! BTS is also known for taking notes during their meetings or conferences with reporters and journalists.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Earnestly taking notes in order to not miss a single point of the journalists' questions, BTS even earned themselves the humble nickname "pilgidol," which could be translated as "note-dols," or note-taking idols.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

As if taking after their preceding company group BTS, TXT whipping out their pens and taking notes just like their sunbaes brought a smile to fans' faces. Viewers commented, "Both groups are so cute," and "Must be part of Mr. Bang's big plan."

TXT has already made quite the wave with their debut music video CROWN having already passed a whopping 22 million views. We can't wait to see what's in store for this new hit group!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT