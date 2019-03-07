"Storage Devices With BTS Music Stored In Them Are Found In North Korea"

It seems like the popularity of a world famous boy band, BTS is not an exception even in North Korea.

The North Korean men who listened to BTS's music are facing jail time

Daily NK, a South Korean online newspaper that focuses on North Korea-related issues reported that USBs with BTS's music stored in them were found and those who are involved in this case have been arrested.

On the 6th, the newspaper delivered that "Earlier last month in a house located in Hyesan, Yanggang-do, multiple storage devices were found with BTS songs and Korean shows stored in them" "Those who are involved are currently held in custody and are waiting for a preliminary trial by Ministry for Protection of the State", they brought words.

According to the source, at 8 PM on February 5th, an agent from Ministry for Protection of the State raided Hyesan-si, Yanggang-do. The agent took advantage of the fact that it was North Korea's Lunar New Year holiday because he thought it was the perfect timing to raid them since it was when people least expected it.

Mr. Min, a 23-year-old son of a local executive of the Labor Party and 6 of his friends were caught watching a Chinese movie. In his blanket chest, 3 CDs that contain untranslated Chinese movies and 2 USBs with BTS music and Korean shows in them were discovered.

Mr. Min and the other 6 were immediately put under detention. It has been said that North Korean authorities are taking this matter very seriously. The authorities thoroughly crack down on the penetration of capitalist culture in order to block off the possibility of their people breaking away from their system.

They especially inflict severe punishment to those who possess or circulate Korean videos or music. People who violate certain law are sentenced to less than a year in jail. But in cases that are deemed to be major, they are subject to 10 years in jail at maximum.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@joongang.co.kr

