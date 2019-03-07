1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Storage Devices With BTS Music Stored In Them Are Found In North Korea"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

It seems like the popularity of a world famous boy band, BTS is not an exception even in North Korea.

The North Korean men who listened to BTS's music are facing jail time

Daily NK, a South Korean online newspaper that focuses on North Korea-related issues reported that USBs with BTS's music stored in them were found and those who are involved in this case have been arrested.

On the 6th, the newspaper delivered that "Earlier last month in a house located in Hyesan, Yanggang-do, multiple storage devices were found with BTS songs and Korean shows stored in them" "Those who are involved are currently held in custody and are waiting for a preliminary trial by Ministry for Protection of the State", they brought words.

According to the source, at 8 PM on February 5th, an agent from Ministry for Protection of the State raided Hyesan-si, Yanggang-do. The agent took advantage of the fact that it was North Korea's Lunar New Year holiday because he thought it was the perfect timing to raid them since it was when people least expected it.

Mr. Min, a 23-year-old son of a local executive of the Labor Party and 6 of his friends were caught watching a Chinese movie. In his blanket chest, 3 CDs that contain untranslated Chinese movies and 2 USBs with BTS music and Korean shows in them were discovered.

Mr. Min and the other 6 were immediately put under detention. It has been said that North Korean authorities are taking this matter very seriously. The authorities thoroughly crack down on the penetration of capitalist culture in order to block off the possibility of their people breaking away from their system.

They especially inflict severe punishment to those who possess or circulate Korean videos or music. People who violate certain law are sentenced to less than a year in jail. But in cases that are deemed to be major, they are subject to 10 years in jail at maximum.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@joongang.co.kr

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT