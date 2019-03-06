TXT Talks About What BTS Told Them

TXT, a boy band from BigHit that has taken their first step as a new K-pop group, talked about BTS.

Soo Bin, the leader of the band showed respect for their sunbae boy band. He said, "To us, they are just way up there" "Since they work outside the country a lot, we don't get to see them often" he continued, "It was an honor that they mentioned us at the red carpet at The Grammys" "And it was touching that they gave us heartfelt advice".

Bum Kyu shared his though on BTS too. He said, "I am a huge fan of BTS's. When I bumped into them I wasn't able to talk to them since I got super nervous". He also said about advice that BTS gave them. He said, "They stressed the importance of a team. They told us to put the team before anything else, be a great artist, and they even said they look forward to us and more of heartwarming remarks. So it was very encouraging".

Also when they were asked how they feel about the nickname "BTS's brother group", they said, "It's just an honor for us" "We don't know if we deserve the title. But we appreciate it". They added, "We were anxious if we can live up to people's expectation. So we are going to do our best not to tarnish the sunbae's name".

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com