How BTS Members Look In Outfits That Are Chosen By Each Other

BTS has coordinated each other. Since the type of outfits each member prefer is so distinct, it garnered fans' attention and is now being shed new light on.

They STILL look stunning though

In Run BTS! 2017 - EP.29 that aired on November 28th last year, the boy band had to carry out a mission that they coordinate each other with clothes that they would wear. The mission was a promise that the boys made that they will do if they make Billboard HOT 100. The 7 members subsequently made the chart with one of their hits, DNA resulting in happily keeping the promise.

Let's see how each member looks like in outfits that other members coordinated for them.

Jimin (Coordinated by Suga)



He looks so nice

From head to toe

Even his back looks perfect

Comment: A suite that doesn't stand out much and their similar body types lead to a successful result!

Jung Kook (Coordinated by Jimin)



Ta-da!

Kind of unfamiliar

Park Jimin is seen in Jung Kook

Comment: A fresh look created based on the intention to make Jung Kook wear pink colored clothes who usually enjoys wearing neutral colored sweat suites.

Suga (Coordinated by Jung Kook)



The third runway! It's Suga's turn

Ok, it was natural

That's our hyung

He is about to leave for safari

Comment: Jung Kook's taste for clothes to match top and bottom shows here

RM (Coordinated by V)



V's trademark, V

What is this unusual height?

Kim Daily sure can pull off any styles

Comment: RM perfectly pulled off V's fashion. His body proportion shined out as the tallest member in the group.

V (Coordinated by RM)



Looks manlier

V acts like Ma Dong Seok, who is known for a bulky figure.

Did you just work out?

To the room of truth~ (A famous line of Ma Dong Seok's from the movie The Outlaws)

Comment: A style that makes a person look like a bodybuilder. RM said he hasn't tried the outfit because of that reason lol.

Jin (Coordinated by J-Hope)



Jin gave up his sight for fashion

Let us see your eyes Jin!

Even the members wonder what the pouch bag is for

He is a top model at the heart

A fashionista that turns the microphone into fashion

Comment: J-Hope's cherished acorn bag is eye-catching. Plus he gave up his sight for fashion.

J-Hope (Coordinated by Jin)



The warmth as if spring that has passed came back

*winks*

He gets constantly acclaimed

Comment: It was actually a penalty to get coordinated by Jin but it feels like J-Hope pulled off the odd fashion well

All Members



International sunshine rainbow superstar

We are BTS

Jung Kook is about to get excited

*gets super excited*

We are not done yet

Jin never let us down hahaha

