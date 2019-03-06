How BTS Members Look In Outfits That Are Chosen By Each Other

1 읽는 중

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

BTS has coordinated each other. Since the type of outfits each member prefer is so distinct, it garnered fans' attention and is now being shed new light on.

They STILL look stunning though

In Run BTS! 2017 - EP.29 that aired on November 28th last year, the boy band had to carry out a mission that they coordinate each other with clothes that they would wear. The mission was a promise that the boys made that they will do if they make Billboard HOT 100. The 7 members subsequently made the chart with one of their hits, DNA resulting in happily keeping the promise.

Let's see how each member looks like in outfits that other members coordinated for them.

Jimin (Coordinated by Suga)

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

He looks so nice

From head to toe

Photo from BTS V LIVE

From head to toe

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

Even his back looks perfect

Comment: A suite that doesn't stand out much and their similar body types lead to a successful result!

Jung Kook (Coordinated by Jimin)

Ta-da!

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Ta-da!

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

Kind of unfamiliar

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Kind of unfamiliar

Park Jimin is seen in Jung Kook

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Park Jimin is seen in Jung Kook

Comment: A fresh look created based on the intention to make Jung Kook wear pink colored clothes who usually enjoys wearing neutral colored sweat suites.

Suga (Coordinated by Jung Kook)

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

The third runway! It's Suga's turn

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

Ok, it was natural

That's our hyung

Photo from BTS V LIVE

That's our hyung

He is about to leave for safari

Photo from BTS V LIVE

He is about to leave for safari

Comment: Jung Kook's taste for clothes to match top and bottom shows here

RM  (Coordinated by V)

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

V's trademark, V

Photo from BTS V LIVE

V's trademark, V

What is this unusual height?

Photo from BTS V LIVE

What is this unusual height?

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Kim Daily sure can pull off any styles

Comment: RM perfectly pulled off V's fashion. His body proportion shined out as the tallest member in the group.

V (Coordinated by RM)

Looks manlier

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Looks manlier

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

V acts like Ma Dong Seok, who is known for a bulky figure.

Did you just work out?

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Did you just work out?

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

To the room of truth~ (A famous line of Ma Dong Seok's from the movie The Outlaws)

Comment: A style that makes a person look like a bodybuilder. RM said he hasn't tried the outfit because of that reason lol.

Jin (Coordinated by J-Hope)

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Jin gave up his sight for fashion

Let us see your eyes Jin!

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Even the members wonder what the pouch bag is for

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

He is a top model at the heart

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

A fashionista that turns the microphone into fashion

Comment: J-Hope's cherished acorn bag is eye-catching. Plus he gave up his sight for fashion.

J-Hope (Coordinated by Jin)

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

The warmth as if spring that has passed came back

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

*winks*

He gets constantly acclaimed

Photo from BTS V LIVE

He gets constantly acclaimed

Comment: It was actually a penalty to get coordinated by Jin but it feels like J-Hope pulled off the odd fashion well

All Members

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

International sunshine rainbow superstar

We are BTS

We are BTS

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

Jung Kook is about to get excited

*gets super excited*

We are not done yet

GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

Jin never let us down hahaha

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

