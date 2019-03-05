What GOT7 Says About Their Hoobae Group, ITZY

1 읽는 중

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Got7's new unit, Jus2 talked about how they think of ITZY, their hoobae group after watching them after the debut.

Hope they all rise to the top!

Jus2 had an interview for their first mini album Focus in Seongsu on the 4th.

On this day, JB of Jus2 was asked if he has any artists or groups that he has his eyes on nowadays, he said, "I don't know much about the ones that are making comebacks in March, but ITZY is really amazing" "JYP is division-based. It seems like the 2nd division that ITZY belongs to has put lots of effort into them. We should work harder", he evoked a laugh.

JB added, "It's more like 'wow' than 'saddening'. "I realized it could be one way to do this. So it was surprising", he congratulated his hoobaes.

Yoo Kyum said, "We got first place when we made a comeback with Fly. We should work harder" "I couldn't believe they just debuted. They were just professionals. They reminded me of when we were rookies".

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Moreover, JB mentioned how he feels about being in a boy band in JYP that is highly reputed for girl groups.

He said, "I feel something lacking even though we are trying hard. I think it's our hurdle to overcome" "We will try harder to make people say that JYP produces good boy bands as well", he solidified his resolve.

Got7's new unit, Jus2 that consists of JB and Yoo Kyum are set to release their first mini-album, Focus on the 5th at 6 PM. Both members took part in writing songs for all tracks of the album. Each of 6 tracks including the title track, Focus On Me talk about sight, hearing, sense of touch, etc.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

