사회

TXT's Debut MV Hits 10 Million Views In The Shortest Time For 2019's Newly Debuted Group

중앙일보

입력

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

BigHit's new five member boy band, TOMORROW X TOGETHER mesmerized the world as soon as they made their debut.

I knew they would make it!

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

The music video of the group's debut track, CROWN off of their debut album, THE DREAM CHAPTER: STAR, reached the 10 million view milestone on its YouTube channel on March 5th at 7 PM. This is a new record for a K-Pop group who made debut this year to hit the threshold of 10 million in the shortest time. This happened only 13 hours after its release on March 4th at 6 PM. It amounts to 200 people watching the video every second.

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

TXT's debut album and their music video have garnered roaring attention from across the globe. The boy band proved their value as a number 1 rookie of the year by trending on domestic portals, Twitter as well as YouTube. Furthermore, unprecedentedly, they went trending on YouTube Japan and topped Line Music Japan chart on the very first day of their debut.

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

In addition, the debut album, THE DREAM CHAPTER: STAR swept iTunes "Top Album" chart in 40 countries such as U.S, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Hong Kong, Taiwan and more.

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

Photo from TXT M/V Screenshot

CROWN is a synth pop track that talks about a boy who is going through puberty with a "horn" to represent growing pain that the boy is undergoing. The music video is visually sophisticated and unique with motion graphic and cartoon animation spicing up the whole video alongside with each of the 5 members' boyish looks.

TXT is set to spend a meaningful time with their fans on the 5th after holding a showcase.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

