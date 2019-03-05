1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Mind-Boggling Way That Canadian ARMY Used To Get Tickets To BTS Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been revealed that a BTS's fan used 24 computers just to get tickets to BTS's concert.

This is some next level passion....!

On March 1st local time, foreign media such as Buzz Feed and Next Shark reported that a 19-year-old girl named Alexis from Toronto, Canada, utilized 24 computers to obtain tickets to her favorite boy band's concert.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The 19-year-old said, "I usually use a variety of devices when booking tickets. This time I did it in a school computer lab".

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Unfortunately, the process was not as smooth as she thought it would be due to the unstability of the server.

After a constant exertion, the BTS fan was able to secure tickets, not just for herself but also for her friends as well. She said, "I feel like i aged 50 years and busted my back running around this lab".

She also mentioned the reason why she got into BTS. She said, "I went to BTS's concert for the first time in 2017 and my life changed completely ever since then".

Lots of fans who stumbled upon the news shared photos of their hard-earned tickets. Fans said, "I thought 5 computers were enough" "This is a whole new level" "I panicked when I saw there were 2000+ people in the queue" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT