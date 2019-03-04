Revenge of JIMIN! Two Behind Stories of V's Birthday

The throwback to V's birthday, December 30th, 2018. What sort of happenings were there behind the stage? The behind-the-scenes celebration was shared on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

1. How JIMIN took revenge on V with a big help from JIN #2. Why JUNGKOOK & SUGA didn't participate in V's Birthday party?

Jimin preparing the cake for V's birthday before recording for the MBC Gayo Daejejeon on December 30th.

Jimin: This is my first time getting a cake ready for someone right in front of them

But then V comes out of nowhere with a piece of cake, trying to force it on Jimin!

V: Uh? Hey, if you don't eat this, I'm...

Jimin eats the cake due to V's threat(?), poor little Chimchim!

The reason Jimin was trying to refuse the cake?

Jimin: I just brushed my teeth...

Members: (laughing)

But Jimin still gets all the candles ready for V's birthday party and then lights them up.

But, nobody's around?

Jimin: Huh what's this? Where did everyone go? We need to celebrate Taehyung's birthday.

Turns out Jungkook had to do his hair so he came late, and Suga was brushing his teeth.

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, and RM all start singing the birthday song for V after he says they should just get started without the other two.

The singing stops and V blows out the candles!

Jin: We should wipe cream on your face like you did for my birthday, but since we have to go out for a performance I'll just put this on your face instead of cream.

※ In Korea, oftentimes friends will have fun with each other on their birthdays and they may put cake or cream on the birthday boy or girl's face.

Jimin: Hey but still since it's his birthday shouldn't he get a spanking?

V: What do you plan on doing when it's your birthday then?

Jimin: Well there are still ten months left!

V: Learn some martial arts during those ten months...

Jimin: This year, right now there's nothing really special, you know?

V: Special

Jin: We're doing a special performance recording!

As the two bickers, the big hyung Jin butts in to help the atmosphere.

Jin: For our Taehyung's birthday, how about dying our hair roots?

V: Ah yes, now I plan on dying my roots.

And then Jimin and V start quarreling again.

V: Stooop, stop

Jimin: It's your birthday, you're not going to eat it?

V: It's my birthday but you're going to ignore (my wishes) and just do what you want?

Jimin: You don't think of the things I'm doing for you as birthday presents?

Jin swoops in again to stop his two dongsaengs.

Everybody laughs at his humor.

Jin: Taehyung, time for some strawberries. Hey, my uncle has a strawberry farm, these could even be from his own crop, you punk!

Eventually, V eats the strawberry.

V even received warm birthday wishes thanks to the ARMY at the pre-recording.

A happy finish, indeed!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

