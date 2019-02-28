Flashback! JUNGKOOK Gets First Pitch at Japanese Baseball Game!

Take me back to the ballgame where Jungkook threw a killer ceremonial first pitch!

There must have been tons of fans- so many pictures!

Two years or so ago, on June 2nd of 2017, BTS was came to be special guests at the professional baseball game between the Hanshin Tigers and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters at the Hanshin Koshien Stadium. Here, Jungkook was scheduled to throw the first pitch.

Other BTS members were watching their golden maknae make his way up to the mound.

A nervous laugh or an excited laugh? Maybe both! Either way, Jungkook made his way up to the mound and gets serious for his pitch.

Success! Jungkook's pitch made it straight into the catcher's mitt without bouncing, and one of the team members watching commented that it may have been thrown at over an impressive speed of 100km. Even just throwing the ball without it bouncing and into the range of the catcher's mitt is an impressive feat in and of itself.

He was pictured in news online and offline, and some news articles said things like "I'm jealous, the ball was so fast you couldn't see it" and "He had an aura coming out of him, and his shoulders were as wide as the ocean," complimenting him not only on his skills, but also his looks.

Here are the numbers of each member! Can you guess why each one chose their number? Let us know your guesses!

The world may have lost a great potential athlete when Jungkook joined the performing arts world, but not a single ARMY is mad about that!

