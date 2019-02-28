1 읽는 중

Why "Because it's NAMJOON" Is a Valid Excuse

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"Because it's Namjoon" is now a valid excuse for BTS members to overlook the plentiful mishaps that happen when fellow member Namjoon is around.

He's one of a kind, that's for sure!!

Members have gotten used to RM's cute clumsiness, and can now be seen using that phrase in an understanding way. Even if there is a victim of his clumsiness, other members will brush it off "because it's Namjoon."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here, Taehyung hobbles over to the wall for stability. Why?

Namjoon stepped on his foot. Sure seems like it must have hurt!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Other members brush it off, saying "Because it's Namjoon, we understand. Come over here," and "It's fine, as long as it's not broken it's fine."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Only Namjoon comforts the hurting Taehyung, sorry for his own clumsiness.

Now the catchphrase that shows members' wide understanding of RM's clumsiness is commonly used amongst them, as there are many cute moments when RM did not quite get it right- breaking, spilling, hitting, running into things...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Getting hurt by air conditioners, which the other members cannot understand.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Losing his passport overseas...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Strutting his swag before realizing, as Jungkook calls from behind "No, don't go! Don't go!," that he was not supposed to.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Despite having got in the top percentile of the college entrance exams, he seems to have quite the difficulty getting his pen in its cap.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jimin even coined his nickname, "Chilchili," which is a name similar to a klutz, butterfingers, or otherwise clumsy person.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But do not be fooled! Even Namjoon has his moments where he shines as the cool RM that we know and love! Whether cute Namjoon or cool RM, we love him just as he is!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

