PHOTOS: JIMIN Recieves Special Award for Fan Dance!!

Jimin uploaded a tweet yesterday, showing a special award that he was given, in the beautiful shape of a folding fan.

What a wonderful award, I'm so proud of him!

Written on the trophy are the words,

"Plaque of Appreciation. BTS.

We present this Plaque of Appreciation to this group for their large contribution in promoting the status and aesthetic value of the traditional Korean fan dance across the world through their uniquely creative recreation of the beautiful Korean fan dance at the 2018 Melon Music Awards.

2019.1.15

Pyeongannamdo Intangible Cultural Asset No. 3 Kim Baek Bong Korean Fan Dance Preservation Society"

Jimin's tweet reads,

"Today we received all sorts of very big awards.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Today I thought a lot about how I want to continue to make better music and performances in the future with you all.

Thank you so much to all of you who always encourage us, I love you."

There is no denying that that performance was a very special one. Korean ARMY and foreign ARMY, even viewers who are not necessarily BTS fans were all wowed by the impressive fan dance performance. Congratulations to Jimin and BTS, you deserve it!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

