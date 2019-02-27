1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS - Second Best Selling Artist in the World!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) is a large global non-profit organization that voices the musical interests spanning across the globe.

It's official, and that's amazing!!

Early this morning on February 27th, the IFPI posted a tweet that listed the Top best-selling artists of 2018 in their IFPI Global Artist Chart. Drake was listed as number one, with BTS following right behind in second.

IFPI announced through their tweet dedicated to BTS specifically that this was their first time to make it onto the charts, and called the group a "breakthrough global success."

Following BTS in order was Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Eminem, Queen, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars. With the vast majority of their songs and lyrics not even being in English, this achievement seems just that much greater.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Additionally, BTS was recognized by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) and was RIAA Gold certified late last year for the first time for a Korean album.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Our worldwide second-best selling artist, BTS, has another full year of activities and performances on their plate for the rest of 2019. Upcoming events will take place at some of the world's largest stadiums, including the LA Rose Bowl Stadium, Chicago Soldier Field, New Jersey Metlife Stadium, Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, London Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, Osaka Yanmar Stadium Nagai, and Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS's hard work and dedication together with their loyal ARMY have made this all possible. We look forward to what they will do the rest of this upcoming year!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT