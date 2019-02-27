BTS Preferences That Korean ARMY Just Cannot Understand!!

We all love BTS. Whatever BTS may do, ARMY will always think it lovely and wonderful. But! There are some things that BTS members do or like that even ARMY cannot fathom. What makes these things exceptions even to the untouchable Korean ARMY shield, as they solemnly shake their heads? The answer can be found in Korea's eating culture! Let's see what the issue is! (This is giving no hate, just showing interesting reactions to the unique preferences of some BTS members. Please take this lightly! ^^)

I guess not everyone has the same tastes, but wow!

1. Jungkook & B-B-Big Ice cream bar

Jungkook likes B-B-Big ice cream.

He's so excited with his B-B-Big bar!

It's so good that he even does a dance.

B-B-Big is Jungkook's favorite ice cream!

ARMY react to seeing Jungkook liking B-B-Big like this.

Why?

The tastes and preferences of ice cream in Korea varies greatly among the different generations. Generally, the older generations prefer ice cream bars like B-B-Big and Babambar, whereas the younger generations prefer sweeter flavors and fruity flavored ice creams. B-B-Big is a sweet red bean paste flavored ice cream bar that even has real pieces of red bean in it, and Babambar is chestnut flavored. Younger people tend to look upon flavors like that in disgust, especially when you have a chunk of red bean in your otherwise smooth ice cream. Needless to say, it was quite interesting for ARMY when they discovered that Jungkook has such and old-fashioned taste in ice cream as he eats B-B-Big like an old man.

2. V's Champagne Foam

Is it champagne or is it foam...?

What am I drinking?

Why?

You understand when you look at the picture, right? This glass of champagne is all bubbles! I can just feel the blood pressure of countless ARMYs rising just from looking at this glass...

3. RM & Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian pizza, you say?

Hul!

Why?

Most Koreans are not very used to the idea of eating any sort of cooked pineapple. Even if they like pineapple normally, many Koreans would never eat cooked pineapple adorning a pizza. They may even say it is as weird as boiling ice cream to eat!

4. RM's Mint-Choco Controversy

Mint-chocolate should be abolished.

He completely singled-out mint-chocolate with that one utterance...

Why?

Mint-chocolate is a highly divided, controversial flavor among Koreans. Some will say that it is disgusting and tastes like some sort of awful toothpaste, while others will defend it saying it has a wonderful fresh, sweet taste. Even without RM mentioning it, mint-choco was quite the classic debate, but now with a BTS member mentioning it, it has once again come into the limelight! Jungkook and J-Hope confessed to liking the flavor, while the remaining members do not.

What do you Voomies think about mint-chocolate? Do you love it or hate it? What about the other foods we mentioned?

