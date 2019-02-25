1 읽는 중

56% Of World's Population Has Watched BTS's Music Video?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports and Bighit YT

The music video of BTS's NOT TODAY, a song off of the boy band's album YOU NEVER WALK ALONE,has exceeded 300 million views.

This is too amazing to be true!

This has broken their own record of being a Korean artist with the most music videos with more than 300 million views. BTS now officially has 9 music videos that have over 300 million views including DNA, FIRE, DOPE, FAKE LOVE, MIC Drop Remix, Blood, Sweat&Tears, and IDOL.

With one more music video being added to the list, the cumulative total of music video views the group has garnered are more than 4.1 billion, which is stunningly considerable. People might have watched each video more than once, but figure-wise, it signifies that out of 7.3 billion population, approximately 56% of the world's population has watched their music videos.

As a global phenomenon, not only their title tracks are popular but non-title tracks are also as sought-after as the record BTS has set with NOT TODAY proves.

BTS has been consistently setting milestones over the past few years. Perhaps it wouldn't be a vain hope to hear the news that the 7 stars made it make the number go from 56% to 100%.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

